Child solo stars on big stage

Two talented young singers will take to the Blackpool Tower stage to provide the haunting vocals to one of the most famous Christmas tunes.

Alice Irving and George Robertson, both 13, will sing ‘Walking in the Air’ with a professional orchestra of first-class musicians during a big screen presentation of The Snowman at the Tower Ballroom this December 17.

St George’s School pupil Alice will perform the famous solo that lies at the heart of The Snowman at the 1.30pm performance.

She attends the Royal Northern College of Music each weekend, and previously played the title role in Annie at the Lowther Pavilion last year.

George, who attends St Mary’s Catholic Academy, will perform the solo at the 4.45pm performance.

He is working towards his Level 6 Musical Theatre exam.

The production is the fifth annual ‘Snowman’ tour, organised by Carrot Productions, and will also feature an exclusive animated film of the award-winning book The Bear and the Piano by David Litchfield.

The tour will run from December 1 until December 30. Tickets for people aged 15 years and over cost £17.50 each. Children’s tickets cost £14.50. Book online at www.theblackpooltower.com/events/the-snowman-2017.