Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd has taken the precautionary step of recalling various Lancashire Cheese products because of the risk.

A Lancashire cheesemaker has been firced to recall various products because they might contain E. Coli.

The cheeses are sometimes sold as a full block or served as individual portions, it may have been provided as part of a hamper you've purchased or been gifted. In some cases it’s been sold as part of a charcutier grazing platter.

It may not always be clear whether you have purchased an affected product. If in doubt, consumers are advised to contact the retailer they bought their cheese from to find out if the cheese they have purchased is from the businesses and batches affected and, in the meantime, to not eat the product and ensure it is stored safely, fully wrapped and not in contact with other foods.

Product details

Mrs Kirkham’s Mild & Creamy Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire

Risk statement

The products listed above might be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, (STEC).

Symptoms caused by STEC organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

Action taken by the company

Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Food Standards Agency advice to consumers