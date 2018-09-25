Charles McLaughlin's family offered a helping hand

A Blackpool man has offered to help stroke victim Charles McLaughlin after his own family suffered a similar ordeal.

South Shore resident Phil Greene says he knows what family of Mr McLaughlin, who is stuck in a Cambodia hospital after suffering a stroke in August, are going through.

Philip Blakemore is pictured with daughter Pauline Greene.

The 50-year-old’s father-in-law Philip Blakemore passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a stroke in Thailand in 2011 (inset).

Phil said he knows how the family are feeling and what the struggle for help is like.

He said: “It went on for two to three months and we were passed from pillar to post. People have a false belief the British Embassy will help them in these sorts of situations.

“We also got false information from the Thai hospital who said Philip could fly home even though he had his fitness to fly certificate taken away from him.

“They also tried to take money from us which eventually we managed to recover.

Hearing about the trouble the McLaughlin family are going through he said its very similar to what happened with his family and he has offered a helping hand.

Phil said: “If the family need some help and support, we would be more than happy to help them out.

“After what we went through we know who to turn to and who you can actually expect help from.

Phil also said it can cost tens of thousands of pounds and added: “People always need to make sure they have the right travel insurance before going abroad otherwise they could face a long and torturous process.”