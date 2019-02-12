Charity Zumbathon to help raise money for Trinity Hospice

These dancing queens are urging people to get into the groove of helping them raise money for a local good cause.

A charity Zumbathon will be held on March 17 – with an Irish theme to mark St Patrick’s Day – at St Annes Palace, Garden Street.

Six local instructors will lead two hours of Zumba dancing and there will be stalls and a raffle, as well as refreshments available.

The event will raise money for Bispham-based Trinity Hospice.

Organiser Suzy Clayton-Jones, a fitness instructor who has been teaching Zumba for 11 years, said: “We are aiming to have 150 dancers on the day, it’s quite a big hall. In another room, we will have stalls for people to browse from local businesses, who are donating towards the charity.

“The event is open to all, tickets are £10 and half price for children. We’ve got lighting and a DJ and as it’s on St Patrick’s Day we will have an Irish theme and some Irish style dancing.

“People can do as little or as much as they want, we will have some seats so people can sit a few out, or sit and watch and they don’t have to do the full two hours. It’ll just be good fun, dancing for a good local cause.

“We chose Trinity because so many people seem to have a connection with the hospice. You hear so many people talk about their experience of Trinity and it does such great work.”

The other five instructors leading sessions with Suzy are: Lynsey Atkinson, Rebecca Dobson, Hazel Lunio, Sara Bradford and Lyn Clough.

Among the prizes for the raffle are afternoon tea at the Pavilion in Ashton Gardens, pub vouchers, meal vouchers, a beach hut for the day in St Annes and a family portrait photograph.

Participants are being urged to wear something green to reflect the Irish flavour, or fancy dress – but it is not compulsory.

Over the years, Suzy and her friends have organised many successful Zumbathons along with other fundraising events, in aid of good causes. They have raised around £19,500 in total through their efforts.

She said: “It’s just about having fun and helping raise money at the same time.”

Visit www.facebook.com/pg/zumbasuzy/events