Charity workers appeal to Blackpool shoppers in Tesco grant bid

United Response charity workers are calling on Blackpool shoppers to vote for them to be awarded a generous cash boost in Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

The funds will go towards the charity’s allotment, on Cherry Tree Road, designed for people with autism and physical and learning disabilities.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded

to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash boost and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should

take away the top grant.

United Response in Blackpool is one of the groups who have been shortlisted. The charity is seeking to develop a communal garden for people they support who have disabilities and the

local community.

Development Co-ordinator for United Response, Tracey Fletcher, said: “By creating a shared space, we hope to encourage community inclusion.

"People in Blackpool with disabilities want to be included in their local communities and so, by getting enough votes in the Bags of Help scheme, we’ll work towards meeting this need. We would be incredibly grateful to anyone who supports our charity in Blackpool by voting for us. By doing so, you could help make a difference to people including some of the most isolated and marginalised in society.”

The disability charity plans to transform a disused yard into a vibrant community garden and wildlife area which would provide volunteering opportunities and arts and crafts workshops.

Voting is open in all 19 Tesco stores in the seaside resort from March 1 to April 30 and customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time

they shop.