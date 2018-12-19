Charity tattoos raise funds for Blackpool animal sanctuaries

A tattoo shop has raised hundreds of pounds for animal charities in Blackpool after holding its annual charity tattoo day.
Hello Sailor Tattoo Studio on Church Street offered customers the chance to have special animal tattoos to raise money for Easterleigh Animal sanctuary and Furry Tails Sanctuary.
The staff raised more than £500 for the charities and also accepted donations such as cat food
Damian Hope Ellams, 31, from Blackpool, works at the studio and was one of the tattooists taking part in the event.
He said: “We all came up with our own designs and we have been selling artwork and doing prints.
“We had lots of interest on social media and people dropping in all day which was great.”
He explained the decision behind choosing the charities for the fundraiser.
“I chose Furry Tails because one of my best friends works in a vets and a lot of the cats get re-homed by the sanctuary. A lot of people love Easterleigh as well and it’s great that they will be able to move into new premises next year.”
Furry Tails will receive £366 and Easterleigh will receive £250 as well as donations.
John Rose, who runs Furry Tails said: “It is fabulous and such a pleasant surprise. It’s great that a lot of local business and shops like Hello Sailor are working with us and supporting the cats.”
Deborah Stannard, manager for Easterleigh thanked the tattooists and said: “We appreciate anyone that donates to the sanctuary and the event seems to have gone very well. At this time of year, animals need all the help they can get and any funds are always a massive boost to the sanctuary and animals.”