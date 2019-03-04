Charity: Every little helps us when shopping

Charity workers are calling on Blackpool shoppers to vote for them to be awarded a generous cash boost in Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

The funds will go towards United Response’s allotment, on Cherry Tree Road, designed for people with autism and physical and learning disabilities.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

United Response in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, is one of the groups which has been shortlisted. It is seeking to develop a communal garden for people they support who have disabilities and the local community.

Development coordinator for United Response Tracey Fletcher said: “By creating a shared space, we hope to encourage community inclusion.

“People in Blackpool with disabilities want to be included in their local communities and so, by getting enough votes in the Bags of Help scheme, we’ll work towards meeting this need.

“We would be incredibly grateful to anyone who supports our charity in Blackpool by voting for us.”