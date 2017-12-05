Charity chop

This mother and daughter really are a cut above the rest when it comes to helping others.

Kristy Emsley and six-year-old Molly will be undergoing the chop – and donating their long locks to children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment.

The pair will be having around 18 inches of hair cut off between them, and are donating it to the Little Princess Trust.

They are also raising funds for the charity, which supplies real hair wigs for children and young adults who have lost their hair due to treatment for cancer or other illnesses. They have set up a justgiving online page, which has raised more than £810 to pay for the production of wigs and are holding a coffee morning at their local hairdresser’s where the big cut is taking place.

Kristy, who lives in South Shore with husband Jason, said: “My hair is quite long and I went into the hairdresser and said I was ready for a cut, she said I had lovely hair and asked if I would consider donating it, as it’s healthy hair and it would be a shame to throw it away. So I decided to wait a bit longer, let it grow a bit more and donate it to the Little Princess Trust.”

When she told Molly – a pupil at Our Lady Of The Assumption Primary School – she thought it was a great idea.

“She said she wanted to donate her hair too. Earlier in the year, we had to take Molly to hospital and there was a little girl there who as having treatment for cancer. Molly was asking about her and why she had no hair. So I think she remembered that, she said ‘some children who are poorly don’t have hair, do they mummy, so they can have mine’.

“She has a lovely caring nature. I can’t believe how generous people have been in supporting us.”

The salon, Halo, on Moorland Road, St Annes, will be staying open later to carry out the big snip, which will leave Kristy and Molly with a short bob hairstyle

It is also hosting a coffee morning on the day, Saturday, to help boost the fundraising efforts.

Cakes will be sold with the proceeds going to the charity.

* Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kristyandmolly