Charity cash to help needy in Fylde is up for grabs

Good causes are being invited to apply for funding from a charity which is about to be closed down.

The Lawrence Henry Clegg Charity For the Poor was set up in memory of a Fylde resident who died in the late 1950s and made a bequest in his will to benefit poor and needy residents of the then orough of Lytham St Annes.

It is that bequest which forms ‘permanent endowment’, or capital, of the charity which bears his name.

From the 1960s, the charity made small gifts of money to people in need.

In the early years, the recipients were nominated by the social security office and the last of the gifts were made in 2013, and the charity effectively ceased when the last trustees died or resigned.

Fylde Council has now appointed trustees whose sole duties are to formally close the charity and distribute its assets to other charities which will use them to benefit local people – and is inviting applications.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley, who is one of the newly-appointed trustees, said “The Lawrence Henry Clegg charity was set up ‘to help the poor and needy in the Fylde area of Lancashire’ and provided invaluable assistance for many local people over the years, when it was most needed.

“It was a lifeline for people when they were experiencing financial difficulties.

“Now we are looking for one or more charities with similar aims, who can utilise the remaining funds to continue the legacy of the benefactor.

“The funds of the charity will be distributed to one or more other charities whose activities help disadvantaged residents of the town.”

Applications should be sent with details of the applying charity and its registration number to ianc@fylde.gov.uk

Deadline for application is midnight on Sunday, October 14.