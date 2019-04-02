Chance to meet Gok Wan at the Village Hotel

Fashion stylist and TV host Gok Wan will be coming to Blackpool to help local women get better body confident.

The star – who first came to fame on his hit Channel 4 TV series How To Look Good Naked, is touring the UK with his One Size Fits All – Style and Body Confidence Masterclass.

At each event, the fashion stylist will host two catwalk shows, featuring a full range of clothing – from occasionwear to vintage. The event will also feature a body shape masterclass, trend analysis, hair styling demonstrations and a question-and-answer session.

Those attending will also receive a glass of bubbly on arrival, a brunch – with tea and coffee and a goody bag to take home.

There will also be the chance of being plucked out from the crowd for a special Gok makeover on the day.

Makeover maestro Gok said: “The challenge is for me to personally dress the nation and instil a sense of body confidence in women up and down the country.

“You will leave the event fashionably informed and entertained.

“Body confidence is not about waking up and loving every part of you.

“It’s about waking up and not hating any part of you.”

The Blackpool event will take place at the Village Hotel, on East Park Drive.

It will be held at 11am, on Sunday, September 29.

Over the years, Gok was featured in many and varied TV series – from fashion to cooking.

His shows have included Gok’s Fill Your House For Free – up-cyling and home improvement, Gok’s Style Secrets – makeover show, Gok’s Clothes Roadshow – How To Get The Look For Less, a documentary on childhood obesity called Too Fat Too Young, looking at his roots in the documentary Made In China and Gok Cooks Chinese.

* Tickets for the Blackpool One Size Fits All event, priced at £55, can be bought through www.gokfasion.com where you can also get more information.