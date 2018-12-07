Chance to hear more on Fleetwood hospital scheme

The new owners of Fleetwood Hospital are inviting members of the community to meet them and hear an outline of their plans for the building.

The Fleetwood Trust are hosting the event on Thursday, December 13 from 5pm to 8pm at the hospital and visitors are advised to enter the building from the North Albert Street entrance.

There will be a short presentation by the trustees at 5.30pm, repeated at 7pm.

The remainder of the evening will be an opportunity to talk informally with the group about the future of the hospital and begin the consultation with residents regarding the facilities and services which could be included.

The Trust will also give a further update on the discussions to increase the healthcare services available on the site.

Trustee Maureen Burns said: “Acquiring the hospital is so exciting for Fleetwood.

“We’d like to share our thoughts and hear those of residents too.

It’s very early in the project so we won’t have all the details but will answer as many the questions as possible and there will be many more consultation events in the months ahead.”

It was announced at the end of November that the Fleetwood Trust had purchased the building from previous owners Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as a community asset.

It is understood the purchase price for the building was £575,000, with the money being provided by a benefactor whose identity has not been divulged but has links to the Trust.

Much of the building on Pharos Street has been empty for several years after two rehabilitation wards closed a decade ago.

But with new owners on board, there are now plans to renovate the building and increase its use.

The Trust is a not-for profit group of individuals representing the community as residents, including health care professionals, business, voluntary and faith leaders.

Trust members will oversee the building costs and use of the rooms for community activities, while existing and additional care services will be provided by NHS staff.

Trustee Frank Heald said last week: “We will be working closely with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Clinical Commissioning Group and other partners.”

For contact details visit www.fleetwoodtrust.co.uk.