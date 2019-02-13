Cement mixer crash: EIGHT roads closed in Blackpool town centre as vehicle overturns

An overturned cement mixer has forced the closure of a number of busy roads in central Blackpool.

Police and paramedics were called to George Street, behind Sainsbury's, just after noon today.

A cement mixer has overturned on George Street in Blackpool.

Reports from the scene suggest diesel has spilled onto the street. Council officers are also present.

Talbot Road, Buchanan Street, George Street, Grosvenor Street, Cookson Street, and High Street have been closed. Parts of Springfield Road and Dickson Road have also been cordoned off.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 12.03pm to Buchanan Street and George Street to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry."

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a senior member of NWAS staff were sent to the scene, however, nobody had to be taken to hospital and no injuries were reported.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said no casualties had been reported to them.

Police said they had not received any reports of injuries after the vehicle overturned in central Blackpool.