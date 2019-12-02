Cells flooded at Blackpool Magistrates Court

The cells at Blackpool Magistrates Court have flooded.

The court is currently still open however cases which are due to be heard today may have to be transferred to another court.

It's unknown why the cells have flooded but it may have to close until the water has been cleared.

A court spokesman said: "We are still open however the situation is being assessed and we may have to close. Cases will still be heard but may have to be transferred to another court.

"We will know more after lunchtime."

