Celebrities line up to pay tribute to comedy star Barry Chuckle

Singing stars Maureen and Linda Nolan were among the celebrities who paid a final farewell to entertainer Barry Chuckle

They were joined by Gogglebox pair Sophie and Pete Sandiford, from Fleetwood, at the funeral in Rotherham on Friday.

Sophie and Pete Sandiford from Gogglebox arrive at the New York Stadium in Rotherham for the funeral of Barry Chuckle

Paul Chuckle carried his brother Barry’s coffin as close friends and family attended the funeral of the 73-year-old, whose real name was Barry Elliott.

They joined famous faces including Roy Chubby Brown, Vicki Michelle, Linda Nolan, Bernard Clifton, Tommy Cannon and Billy Pearce.

Four men carried the coffin in through the player’s entrance at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium, including brother Paul, who, after Mr Elliot’s death on August 5, said he was “totally devastated at the death of my brother, partner and my very best pal”

The ground is the home of Rotherham United football club, of which Barry and Paul were honorary life presidents..

File photo dated 03/02/14 of Barry Chuckle, one half of the famous comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers. The funeral of the veteran entertainer will take place on Friday.PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday August 17, 2018. The 73-year-old, real name Barry Elliott, died on August 5 after finding fame performing alongside his brother Paul Elliott. See PA story FUNERAL Chuckle. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Barry Elliott found fame alongside his brother Paul as one half of the Chuckle Brothers in BBC comedy show ChuckleVision, which ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009.

Members of the public, who mainly turned out in Rotherham United shirts, watched on as some of Mr Elliot’s close friends and family made their way inside for a private service.

A young Chuckle Brothers “megafan” travelled all the way from Birmingham to pay his respects to Barry Chuckle.

Alfie, 10, said: “I first went to see them at the pantomime in Wolverhampton around two years ago and I just became a megafan of them.

“I just love their episodes and every morning I’m watching their episodes of Chucklevision, and it has never got old.

“Everybody loves them. They’ve got a really good comedy, they’re funny and they just made people laugh.”