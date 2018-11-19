Celebrating 80 years of Round Table

Have your say

Lytham Round Table held its 80th Charter Year celebration at the Clifton Arms Hotel in Lytham.

Members past and present, together with members from neighbouring Tables from as far afield as Beacon Bay, South Africa, Fredericksburg and Denmark, enjoyed entertainment from comedian Johnnie Casson along with magician and raconteur Harry Robson.

Round Table member James Booker, owner of Lytham Brewery, created and laid on a special Charter Ale for the event.

And guest of honour and Round Table Britain and Ireland national vice president, Paul Agnew, gave a rousing speech about how the organisation keeps community spirit alive.

Richard Darby, chairman of Lytham Round Table, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure and privilege to be the chairman of this fantastic organisation.

“I am very proud of everything that Lytham Round Table has achieved.”

The event raised funds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Lytham Round Table, which invites men aged 18 to 45 to join together to raise funds for local good causes, was chartered in 1938.

Richard added: “Lytham Round Table has raised thousands of pounds for local good causes over the year and we look forward to continuing this.”

Lytham Round Table recently held its fireworks display at Fylde Rugby Club .

To join, contact the Round Table by emailing info@rt130.co.uk.

For ladies, Round Table’s sister organisation is Ladies Circle.

For more information and to find out how to join, they can be contacted at vicepresident@ladiescircle.co.uk