CCTV released after 89-year-old woman seriously hurt in violent daylight robbery

An elderly woman suffered a broken hip after being violently robbed in the middle of a Blackpool street.

Police were called at around 4pm on February 24 to Dutton Road. An 89-year-old woman had been walking from the Whitegate Drive post office when she was approached by a man who grabbed her handbag and pulled it away from her, causing her to fall to the ground.

CCTV appeal from Lancashire police

She was found by a member of the public and taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where she was treated for a broken hip.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the 'violent' attack.

He is described as white with a medium build, aged in his late 30s or early 40s. He had a shaven head with a distinctive hairline. He can be seen wearing a dark orange or red jacket, blue jeans, and a dark beanie hat with a light coloured stripe.

Detective constable Colin Adams, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a callous robbery on an elderly lady which has left her with a very serious injury. I would appeal for anyone who recognises the man in these images to come forward and contact us so that we can trace him.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1074 of February 24, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.