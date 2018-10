Have your say

One person was taken to hospital with burns following a fire involving an e-cigarette.

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, Lytham and St Anne’s attended a fire involving an e-cigarette at commercial premises on Clifton Drive South, St Annes, this afternoon.

The fire was out on arrival and firefighters used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke.

One casualty was taken to hospital suffering burns.

The fire service received the emergency call at 1.15pm,