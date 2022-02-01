Casualty given oxygen therapy after fire breaks out in Cleveleys flat

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the scene in Whiteside Way at around 1.40pm today (February 1).

The incident involved the ground floor of a domestic property, the fire service said.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and two dry powder extinguishers to extinguish the flames.

Crews also gave oxygen therapy to one person who was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

