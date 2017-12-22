Cash will ensure homes are warm

People struggling to heat their homes are to get a £500,000 boost from Lancashire County Council.

The money, which is part of the Green Energy Fund, will be used to reduce excess winter deaths and cut carbon emissions.

Funding is being provided to district councils who will use it to target those at greatest risk of their health being affected by having a cold home.

These include people living with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, older people and disabled people.

Last year, the scheme supported 740 people to help keep their home warm with measures such as heating repairs, replacement boilers, draught proofing and insulation.

County Coun Shaun Turner, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This funding is designed to help those who are more likely to have their health put at risk because they live in a cold home.

"Figures from 2014/15 show there were 992 excess winter deaths in Lancashire, with conditions affected by the cold generally accounting for almost three quarters of these.”