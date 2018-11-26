Cash hand out to 21 organisations across Blackpool

Christmas came early for dozens of causes across Blackpool with a £110,000 funding boost for local organisations.

The money will be shared by 21 organisations, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region. These include The Mulberry Community Project, Boathouse Youth, Brian House Children’s Hospice Tracking Project, and Fylde Coast Women’s Aid.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the fund generated by over 19,000 Co-op members in the town, and means overall the Co-op has invested £212,000 in 65 groups in Blackpool since the membership scheme launched in September 2016. Co-op members, who receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products, have a say in how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the organisations they wish to support online.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community engagement at the Co-op, said: “Since the launch of the local community fund our members have helped 12,000 organisations to make a positive difference in their neighbourhoods, and in the last 12 months alone we have invested £19m in local causes. The fund is now supporting a wide variety of local organisations, from village halls and support groups to education providers and neighbourhood watch schemes, all of which are helping to make Blackpool a better, happier, and healthier place to live.”