Cars stolen in late night garage raid

A burglary at a Blackpool car sales showroom has left it shut – and its owner counting the cost.

Dickson Road Car Sales was raided overnight, with three cars – a Vauxhall Astra and Corsa and a Nissan Micra – taken, along with 10 car keys, logbooks, a laptop and a safe containing cash.

Car salesman David Kent, 49, who said he has let the tyres down on the remaining vehicles in a bid to stop the thieves going back and driving them off, said the break-in would cost him more than £10,000.

CCTV cameras were also broken, while windows were smashed on New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day.

“They’ve taken three cars, so there were definitely three of them, though I suspect there were more,” David said.

“They’ve broken into my office, smashed the door open, and prised the desk open and taken the keys.

“They’ve put a brick through the window. The CCTV system was found on the floor, smashed to pieces with the hard drive missing. They knew what they were doing.”

David said he found the stolen Corsa in a lock-up in the resort after a tip-off..

Mr Kent said: “I’m hoping now that there’s going to be some justice out of this. I don’t think I’ll get my keys back, so it’s going to cost me thousands to replace all the locks. We have got seven cars now that we can’t sell because there’s no keys for them. I have had to let all the tyres down so they can’t come back and take them.

“We’re closed for business and I don’t know if I’ll ever see my cars or my keys again.”

Lancashire Police said: “We were called about 11am on New Year’s Day to reports of a burglary at the garage.

“Someone has entered the premises and taken a laptop and three vehicles: a Vauxhall Astra, a Vauxhall Corsa, and a Nissan Micra.”

They said the Cora and Micra had been recovered, but the other car remains missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1031 of January 1.