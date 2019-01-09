Carr Hill students write Cards for Kindness for residents at Kirkham care home

Students at Carr Hill Sixth Form Centre have handwritten and delivered cards to residents at Milbanke Care Home and Day Centre as part a countywide initiative to reduce loneliness amongst older people.

Carr Hill staff contacted the Kirkham care home after seeing their details on a list of homes across Lancashire which had signed up to the Cards for Kindness scheme run by Lancashire County Council.

The scheme hopes to tackle loneliness and isolation amongst older people.

Students were given a list of names and wrote personalised cards to each of the residents.

Head of Sixth Form, Jane Coulthard said: “Our students were keen to get involved in the ‘Cards for Kindness’ scheme and support older people in their community. It was lovely to have the opportunity to deliver the cards in person and spend some time at Milbanke.

“I think our students gained a lot from the experience and enjoyed the opportunity to do something for others.”

A year 13 student said: “I enjoyed meeting new people and chatting to them about everyday things. Everyone was so easy and to talk to and had a great sense of humour.”