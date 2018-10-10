Carnival’s masked ball provides a grand boost to Trinity Hospice

A masquerade ball organised by the St Annes Carnival committee proved a great success, raising more than £1,000 for this year’s charity, Trinity Hospice.
The event at the Bedford Hotel followed hot on the heels of a quiz night at AKS school, which raised £900.
Committee member Sharon Iqbal said: “The two events between them have raised £2,000 for Trinity, which is marvellous. Thanks to everyone who came along and to Tristan Malgeri for volunteering his time to perform close-up magic for the guests throughout the evening.”
The next carnival fund-raiser for Trinity will be a Valentine Murder Mystery evening at St Annes Cricket Club on Saturday, February 12.
It will include a two-course dinner and the limited number of tickets are already selling quickly. Details from (01253) 726082 or (01253) 721620.