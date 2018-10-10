Carnival’s masked ball provides a grand boost to Trinity Hospice

A masquerade ball organised by the St Annes Carnival committee proved a great success, raising more than £1,000 for this year’s charity, Trinity Hospice.

The event at the Bedford Hotel followed hot on the heels of a quiz night at AKS school, which raised £900.

Shirley Plant, Peter Plant and Fon Walton at the St Annes Carnival masquerade ball held at the Bedford Hotekl in St Annes

Committee member Sharon Iqbal said: “The two events between them have raised £2,000 for Trinity, which is marvellous. Thanks to everyone who came along and to Tristan Malgeri for volunteering his time to perform close-up magic for the guests throughout the evening.”

The next carnival fund-raiser for Trinity will be a Valentine Murder Mystery evening at St Annes Cricket Club on Saturday, February 12.

It will include a two-course dinner and the limited number of tickets are already selling quickly. Details from (01253) 726082 or (01253) 721620.

Leyla Marrs and Sandra Southern at the St Annes Carnival masquerade ball