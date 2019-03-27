Carleton schoolboy lands top role in new BBC drama Pitching Inn

A schoolboy from Carleton has landed a role in a new BBC family drama – to the delight of his family.

William Romain, 14, a pupil at Baines in Poulton, is appearing in Pitching Inn as Dylan McBridge, alongside former Gavin and Stacey stars Larry Lamb and Melanie Walters.

Remarkably, he only started acting less than three years ago, but has already starred in CBBC’s Creeped Out, done voiceover work as Swift for Nickelodeon cartoon Top Wing, and performed as Guy in BBC Radio Four drama The Heart of a Woman alongside Hollywood A lister Idris Elba.

The teen, who lives with his mum, dad, and older sister Annabel, 18, has been training at Scream Theatre school and was scouted by its sister firm Scream Management, which helped him land a number of auditions.

Head of talent Jess Bell said: “Will’s talent is dynamite and his career has just exploded – a real testament to how good he is. [He is] definitely one to watch for the future.”

Alison Chapman, William’s headteacher at Baines School, in Highcross Road, said: “I am so proud of Will and the many Baines pupils who take part in the creative and performing arts.

“Having the opportunity to be creative and perform, develops confidence and the skills in collaboration and working as part of a team.

“I am very proud of the successes and grateful for all the opportunities that Scream Theatre School provides for our pupils.”

Pitching Inn, about a recent widower running a business in a picturesque village in north Wales, is available on the BBC iPlayer.