Carleton Crossing closed second day in row due to mechanical fault

Carleton Crossing has closed its barriers yet again due to mechanical faults.

Police have advised drivers to avoid the crossing, on Blackpool Road, Carleton, due to mounting traffic problems.

Blackpool Transport bus services in the area have been diverted down Tithebarn Street, Queensway, and onto Blackpool Old Road.

It is the second day in a row that problems have been reported at Carleton Crossing.

Engineers from Network Rail were called to the crossing at 7pm yesterday when the barriers failed to raise.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Engineers were called to Carleton level crossing just before 7pm on Tuesday after a barrier did not raise because of a mechanical fault. It took around 2 hours to fix the issue.

“This morning the barriers have failed safe in the down position again. With safety as our priority engineers will assess the situation and fix the problem as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the disruption caused.”

A spokesman for Thornton, Cleveleys and Poulton police said: "The Carleton railway crossing at Blackpool Road is currently closed to road traffic and causing delays. Please take an alternative route if you are able."