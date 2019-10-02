Carleton Cemetery burial plots expansion to go ahead

Planners have granted permission for Blackpool's Carleton Cemetery to be expanded.

The town's planning committee approved an application to allow further burial plots on an additional 7.3 acres of land after hearing there was "a pressing need" for more space.

Planning officers added that although the land to be used was green belt, the development was acceptable "as it would not compromise the openess of the area".

National policies allow cemeteries to be built on green belt.

The additional land will provide around 20 years of further burial space, which would otherwise run out within two years.

Although some of the land falls within a flood zone, the Environment Agency removed its objection to the scheme after agreeing the council's flood risk assessment.