Carer given top honour, twice

A Blackpool carer is celebrating winning a top award two years running.

Anne Scully, of care at home provider ICare Ltd, has twice been named Carer of the Year in the Blackpool Council and Blackpool Home Care Provider Forum Care Awards – the first time the same person has won twice consecutively in the awards’ seven year history.

The annual awards evening attended by representatives of the council, Clinical Commissioning Group, Blackpool Carers Centre, care providers, nominees and the Mayor of Blackpool.

The event features a meal or buffet, a raffle – with proceeds going to the Blackpool Carers Centre, and the awards presentation.

Categories include:

* Best Newcomer & Runner Up

* Best Co-ordinator & Runner Up

* Best Double Up Team & Runner up

* Best Office Worker & Runner Up

* Long Service Recognition & Runner Up

* Carer of the Year Award

There are nine independent domiciliary care providers commissioned to provide care and support in Blackpool.

These providers have a forum, which meets quarterly and is led and chaired by the care providers and attended by the Commissioning Authority, Blackpool Councils Adult Social Services, commissioners, contracts and support team members and the Director of Adult Social Care, Karen Smith.

Within the forum, they discuss ongoing matters, concerns and arrange for guest speakers to present, including colleagues from the CQC, NHS and the Blackpool Health and Social Care Academy (Blackpool Council and the Blackpool and Fylde College joint training venture).

The forum runs the annual awards, with Blackpool Council.

All the care at home providers post out nomination forms to their service users for the Carer of the Year category and they have a stamped addressed envelope to return them to the council.