Elderly people at a St Annes care home met snails, snakes, frogs, bugs and other creepy crawlies when a travelling ‘zoo’ paid a visit.

Knight’s Care Home on Clifton Drive North was visited by animal handling company Zoolab yesterday.

Residents at The Knights Care Home get to meet some unusual creatures courtesy of Zoolab. Resident June Proctor with Paiton Barker from Zoolab holding a spider.

Home activities co-ordinator Kirsten Eley said: “It’s very difficult to get 20 residents to the zoo, so we thought we’d bring the zoo to them. Three of the residents had never held a snake before.”