Caravan fire in Blackpool alley sees two crews battle the blaze

A caravan fire in an alley in Blackpool saw two crews battle the blaze.

Firefighters used gas masks to put the fire out.

It had taken hold of the caravan on Friday at around 9.30pm in a rear alley off Exchange Street.

A The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Two fire engines from Blackpool were called to a caravan fire in a rear alley off Exchange Street, Blackpool.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.”