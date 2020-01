A woman was treated by firefighters after smashing her car into a lamppost on the Prom in North Shore.

The crash happened at around 9.20am today and involved a silver Ford, according to a picture taken by a witness.

A driver, reportedly a woman in her 20s, was treated by firefighters after crashing their silver Ford into a lamppost on the Prom in Bispham at around 9.20am on Friday, January 3, 2020 (Picture: Gordon Mollins)

Two fire engines - one each from stations in Blackpool and Bispham - were called out, with firefighters giving the driver first aid and making the scene safe.

The 999 call suggested the motorist was a woman in her 20s, the ambulance service said.