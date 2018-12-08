Car seized by police after blocking a St Annes driveway

A car was seized by police in St Annes after it had been blocking a driveway for more than 3 hours.

The silver Ford Focus was left on Clifton Drive preventing the owner of a white Ford Fiesta from leaving their drive. The car was seized shortly before 12pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The car was parked over a dropped kerb and completely blocking a driveway. It had been in situ for at least 3 hours. The vehicle was seized and we would advise people to please park with consideration."