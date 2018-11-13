Car found ablaze on Blackpool Promenade

Have your say

A car was found on fire on Blackpool Promenade in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews from South Shore were called out at 4.27am after a member of the public reported the car ablaze on the Promenade.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet on the burning vehicle and reported the fire to police.

The vehicle was parked at the side of the road, and the owner of the vehicle has been informed.

There was no-one inside the car when fire crews attended and no injuries were sustained.

Fire officers are working to establish the cause of the fire, and could not confirm whether the car was set alight deliberately.