Car fire investigation under way in Blackpool

An investigation into the cause of a car fire is under way.
The incident took place in Garstang Road West, near Poulton-le-Fylde, at around 10.10pm on Friday (September 6).
One fire engine from Blackpool Fire Sation was called out where they discovered a car alight in the road.
The team of firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation," said a spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.