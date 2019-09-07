Car fire investigation under way in Blackpool

Have your say

An investigation into the cause of a car fire is under way.

The incident took place in Garstang Road West, near Poulton-le-Fylde, at around 10.10pm on Friday (September 6).

The car was found on fire in Garstang Road West (Image: Google Maps)

One fire engine from Blackpool Fire Sation was called out where they discovered a car alight in the road.

The team of firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," said a spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.