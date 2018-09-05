Car and motorbike crash in St Annes Square

Have your say

A car and motorbike crashed in St Annes Square, causing disruption to traffic.

The crash happened at around 8.10am today. Police attended the scene.

Bus services travelling towards St Annes have been diverted right onto Sandgate to North Promenade, left onto St Annes Road West, and back to normal route.

A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: "A car and a motorbike have been involved in an accident and it has affected services 7 and 11. A diversion is in place and that will be in place until, we expect, around 11am."