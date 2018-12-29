Candle safety warning after Blackpool living room blaze

The front room of a Blackpool home was badly damaged in a fire caused by an unattended candle.

Three people inside the terraced house on St Albans Road fought the flames with pans of water before fire crews arrived.

A man was taken to hospital as a precaution, suffering the effects of smoke inhalation. Two women who had been in the property were unhurt.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 4.45am on Saturday and have issued a warning over the use of candles - and stressed the importance of having a working smoke alarm.

Crew manager Darren Gregson said: "The fire had caused extensive damage to the front room contents. There was also moderate smoke damage to the rest of the property.

"The cause of the fire was found to be an unattended candle.

"The occupants were woken by the smell of the smoke. The property did not have smoke detectors fitted.

"The fire service fitted smoke alarms before leaving the scene.

"This incident highlights two important safety messages. Firstly get smoke detectors fitted if you don’t already have them, and never leave candles unattended and ensure they are definitely extinguished before going to bed."

To arrange for a free Home Fire Safety check call 0800 1691125 or go to the Lancashire Fire and Rescue service website.

There is also fire safety advice online at www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk