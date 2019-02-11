Cancer patient Tracey Halliday ‘final hurrah’ to Blackpool

Have your say

Cancer patient Tracey Halliday has managed to have her final hurrah in Blackpool after making it her mission to spend one last time in the resort.

The 41-year-old from Perth, Scotland, explained to the Gazette in January how she was desperate to make a final trip to the resort, after falling in love with Blackpool following her wombcancer diagnosis in 2015.

Tracey Halliday visiting Blackpool with the help of town cryer Barry McQueen. They are pictured with Carron Boyd, William Halliday and Sandra Boyd.

And now Tracey has managed to spend a long weekend at The Imperial hotel visiting all of her favourite Blackpool attractions.

She was joined by her husband, Willy, 50, her auntie, Sandra Boyd, 62 and her cousin Carron Boyd, 38.

Tracey explained how they have made trips to SEA LIFE Blackpool and Madame Tussauds as well as adopting a goat called Domino at Farmer Parrs Animal World in Fleetwood.

She said: “We had our very own personal guide around SEA LIFE and it was very relaxing.”

“I’m also excited to be going to Blackpool Zoo and the model village.

“It has meant the world to me to be her with my family and I am so glad I got the final chance to come back.”

Tracey also got a surprise visit from Blackpool’s Town Cryer, Barry McQueen yesterday.

Tracey said: “I was totally shocked. I’ve never met a town cryer before and he was lovely”.

Barry said he was ‘honoured’ to meet Tracey.

Barry said: “It’s been absolutely lovely, a real pleasure. She is wonderful and I was glad to come and thank her for her support for Blackpool.”

The family will also be having afternoon tea at the Tower Ballroom before going home.