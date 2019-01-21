Can you spare some cuddles?

Sometimes only a cuddle will do!

A Blackpool dog sitting service is looking for dog cuddle volunteers who would benefit from some company from a canine companion.

Barking Mad Blackpool and Preston suggests caring for dogs on a temporary basis while owners are on holiday could act as an antidote to the problem of loneliness in modern society.

Alison Gledhill, of Barking Mad Blackpool and Preston, said: “Whilst remote working has obvious advantages, working alone under pressure and not having the physical presence of a team to support you can lead to loneliness that can’t be fixed by any kind of app.

“Caring for a friendly dog not only provides canine cuddles but also the motivation to go and take a walk at lunchtime, increasing the likelihood of adhering to New Year fitness resolutions.”

Barking Mad host families are mainly active retired people and those who either work from home, or have extended periods away from work.

It offers the opportunity to care for dogs in your own home, while their owners are away on holiday.

Alison added: “The volunteer dog cuddler is fully supported with 24/7 cover from myself to discuss any concerns or questions they may have about the dog.

“Dogs arrive with our volunteer dog cuddlers with everything they need for the duration of their stay.

“So all their food, treats, toys, and beds are all provided by the dog’s owner. Our volunteers do not incur any cost but they are paid an amount for any expenses they incur.”

To find out more about Barking Mad hosts, call Alison on (01772) 681190 or 07786438067 or visit www.barkingmad.uk.com/local/lancashire/blackpool.