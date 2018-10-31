Can you see what’s wrong with the way this bike was locked up in Blackpool town centre?

This absent-minded bike owner was scolded by firefighters after chaining it to a town centre gate – though crews didn’t have much difficulty moving it.

Despite being locked up, the bike just needed to be rolled backwards to be freed from the gate in Church Street, which are needed to be kept clear of any obstructions in case of an emergency.

“Please remember that emergency crews use the Blackpool town centre gates 24 hours a day to access the shops in the event of an emergency,” Blackpool Fire Station tweeted this morning.

“Luckily this was easily moved to facilitate access.”

Fortunately, there was no emergency, with crews heading to the Winter Gardens for a “familiarisation visit”.