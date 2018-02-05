Can you give large-print books?

An increase in requests for large-print books from patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been noted by library trolley volunteers.

Voluntary services manager, Hannah Foxcroft, said: “We stock large-print books but there has been a noticeable increase in demand for them lately, and it would be really nice to get more stock of available books for our patients.”

Readers with large-print books in good condition can donate them by calling Laura Sims on (01253) 956688.

Alternatively, they can drop the books off at the Voluntary Services Team office on the ground floor at the hospital, in Whinney Heys Road.