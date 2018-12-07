Campaign launched after bike is stolen

An online campaign has been launched to help replace a Fleetwood teenager’s motorbike after thieves stole it from his back garden.

Student Anthony Finch had spent months working part-time at the Pleasure Beach to pay for the second hand £350 bike, a 125 Lexmoto.

The 125 Lexmoto stolen from Athony Finch's back garden in Fleetwood.

But on the night of Saturday, December 1, between around 10.30pm and 11.30pm, intruders got in through the back gate and stole it.

Anthony’s older sister, Stefania, was so upset for him that she started the fundraising campaign to try and raise enough money to buy a replacement.

Stefania, 25, who lives in Barnsley, said: “He uses his motorbike to get to college, to get to work and to get to his volunteering work to help army veterans.

“Anthony worked so hard for his motorbike.

“He saved from being on a low wage, working two days a week and also attending college three days a week.

“It took him nearly three months to save for this bike and then him and his stepdad spent ages doing it up.”

Anthony, 18, of Medlock Avenue, said: “I was kicking myself because I heard something at the back and the dog was barking, but when I looked out I didn’t see anything.

“That bike was the first big thing I had bought and I couldn’t believe it when mum came back at night and asked me why the gate was open.”

Anthony collects for and supports the armed forces charity, the Not Forgotten Association, because it has done so much to help his mum Marianna, a former army medic who suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He is studying for a public services diploma at Blackpool and The Fylde College and hopes to join the army.

To donate, go online to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stefania-charlotte

At the time of its theft, the bike’s registration was MK15 YLV.

If you have seen this motorbike since then please call 101 or report it online via the Lancashire Constabulary website quoting log number LC-20181202-0016.