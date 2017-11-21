Cameras start to go up along key road

Work has started to install average speed cameras along a three-mile stretch of a key Fylde road.

Its is the last of eight major routes in Lancashire to have the devices put up as part of a bid to improve road safety.

The cameras will cover a stretch of Preston New Road from the Wrea Green roundabout, along the Kirkham bypass to Newton-with-Scales, west of Clifton.

Police, working with Lancashire Road Safety Partnership on the project, said there will be ‘minimal’ traffic disruption while the work takes place, including some lane closures and temporary traffic lights.

The cameras will use number plate recognition technology to calculate vehicles’ average speed by measuring the time taken to travel between fixed points.

In May, it was revealed that the original plans for the cameras to cover an eight-mile section of Preston New Road had been shelved. A decision was taken to shorten the area covered because of temporary speed restrictions put in place due to ongoing protests near Cuadrilla’s fracking site.