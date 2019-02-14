Calling all Blackpool FC fans: What would you like to see changed at Bloomfield Road before you go back?

This is what fans said they would like changing at Bloomfield Road before they returned to their beloved club.

Tangerine Knights (@KnightTangerine) started the conversation with a call for a change of chants: No Glad all Over. No 'Come on the Pool'. Getty Buy a Photo

Fiona Sowerby Cook (@fionamcook) wants to bring Tango back Getty Buy a Photo

Chris Harrison (@Chrisharrison2) wanted away fans back in the east and home fans back in the north. "I want my seat back", he said. other Buy a Photo

Ryan Jackson (@rjackson16191) called for local brewery beers, snacks and food at the stadium - time for the club to support the community from top to bottom. other Buy a Photo

View more