Call to help lonely elderly in Lancashire over Christmas

Age UK Lancashire is on a mission to end loneliness for older people in the county and is calling on the public to help.

The charity is launching a ‘No one should have no one’ campaign to raise awareness of the negative effect loneliness can have on a person.

In Lancashire it estimated that 34,000 older people experience loneliness on a daily basis.

It said in the UK 1.9 m older people often feel ignored or invisible. Some older people say they have not spoken to a loved one in more than a month.

David Ward from Age UK Lancashire says: “We are asking people for support as we know there are many older people who we are unable to help.

“Now, more than ever before, we rely on donations and fundraising to enable us to continue to support people, but also reach out to those who need us the most.

“If anyone is facing Christmas alone and would like somewhere to go, please ring 0300 303 1234 and we can hopefully give them information about any local events.”