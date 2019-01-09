Call for volunteers for Lancashire mental health helpline

Volunteers are needed for a mental health helpline in Lancashire.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline is looking for people who live in Lancashire with an FY or PR postcode and can volunteer four hours a fortnight during evenings and weekends.

Edward Watts, Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline volunteer, said: “I have been with the service for a year and a half now. It’s been incredible talking to people and seeing the different challenges they’ve been facing and seeing how it affects them.

“Every so often I get a call from someone I’ve spoken to before and it’s rewarding to see the impact the service has had for them.

“It’s really shown me how even those who are in the darkest of places can come so far away with those if someone is just there for them. That’s why I enjoy volunteering for the service, and will continue to do so.”

Volunteers are needed to support callers Monday to Friday from 7pm until 11pm or weekends from noon until 8pm.

They will be required to complete a four-week training package and full reference and DBS checks will be made.

Lorraine Khalaf, Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline manager at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Volunteers are a necessity, especially during busy weekend evening shifts.

“During these hours we receive a high volume of calls and it is important that we have volunteers to provide the listening ear and support our callers’ needs.

“By volunteering as with us, people are able to learn new skills, build on existing ones, meet new people and make a difference to so many lives in Lancashire.”

For more information, call (01253) 447905 or visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/Mental-Health-Helpline. The closing date for applications is Friday, January 25.