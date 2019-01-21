Calendar launched to inspire Fylde coast cancer patients

A calendar has been launched with photos of cancer patients from across the Fylde coast as part of a wellbeing campaign.

The aim of the calendar is to inspire cancer patients to enjoy life and all of the cancer patients featured in the calendar shows them getting on with their lives, based on the theme ‘with cancer I can…’

Steven Tingle and his cacti

The pictures depict people living with cancer doing activities or just enjoying life such as mountain climbing or cycling, inset.

It was created by the Fylde coast’s ‘living with and beyond cancer’ team, based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The pictures were selected from a competition ran last year. The other entries not featured in the calendar will be added to an online album for patients to view.

Steven Tingle, 60, from Thornton, features in July’s photo of him ‘cultivating cacti’ and said he was thrilled to have been chosen for his hobby.

He said: “It was the first of my many interests I got back into after my operation as there was no heavy lifting just pottering about in the fresh air.

“I am glad I can show people that you can survive cancer and carry on with your life. I’ve been showing the calendar around all my friends.”

Dr Adam Janjua, a Fylde GP and clinical lead for cancer at NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group says providing better support for cancer patients is a top priority.

He added: “We spoke with cancer patients and they came up with the idea of the calendar which includes information and advice along with the motivational pictures.”

A free calendar will be offered to every patient diagnosed or has a new round of treatment in 2019.

It can also be purchased at the hospital’s Windmill Unit or by calling 07879428970 .

All money raised from the sales will go towards next year’s calendar.