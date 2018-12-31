Busy night for emergency services in Fylde amid ‘fire twirling’ false alarm, rescue of woman, and River Ribble search

Emergency service workers in Fylde had a busy end to the year.

Firefighters from Lytham and St Annes were called to a smoke alarm at a home in Ansdell that ended up being a false alarm and caused by cooking yesterday morning.

Last night, crews from Lytham were called to the town’s jetty to reports of a fire – only to find photographers ‘fire twirling’ – using fire and long exposure times to create images.

And then early this morning, the firefighters were again called out to help the ambulance service. No more information was given, though the incident is understood to have had a “successful outcome”.

At around the same time – 5.03am – Lytham and Blackpool Coastguard rescuers, aided by RNLI volunteers, were called to reports of somebody in the River Ribble. No person was found.

That followed the rescue of a woman in the water near to Lytham jetty. She made her way to shore and was taken to hospital.