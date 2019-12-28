Busy night for Coastguard and RNLI teams after Blackpool alerts

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted after reports of a person threatening self harm on Blackpool seafront.

Fleetwood and Lytham Coastguard were paged at around 6am today following a request from Blackpool Police who had reports of a person possibly threatening self harm on North Pier.

The area was searched while RNLI Blackpool launched and started a shoreline search.

The casualty was found safe and well by police in the town centre.

All units stood down and returned to their respective stations.

Minutes later theteams were tasked for a second time, following reports from Lancashire Police that a female may be in the water near North Pier.

As all the teams started to search the area, information was received that this casualty had been found by the Police safe and well.

And then reports came in of another female, this time at South Pier who had threatened to enter the water.

Both Coastguard teams and the inshore lifeboat from Blackpool RNLI relocated to the South Beach Area.

Again, Lancashire Police informed the teams that they had had contact with the casualty and she was safe and well.

Meanwhile, Preston fire station was asked to deploy its swift water and rescue boat to an incident in Accrington.

The incident was resolved before the boat was needed.