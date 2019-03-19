Your Hired! Apprentice star recruits Blackpool woman to help with her new female leadership project

Blackpool businesswomen Coral Horn who founded Pink Link networking and the EVAs awards was one of just six women chosen to help Baroness Karren Brady with filming for her new project.

It is called Strong Female Leadership – a platform which uses insights and experiences from top business leaders to help women to flourish be heard in the workplace.

Entrepreneur Karren Brady with Blackpool businesswoman Coral Horn at West Ham Utd's stadium in London

Lord Sugar’s right hand woman on The Apprentice said that having a strong voice and skill sets can effectively aid women to rise within the ranks, gain recognition from their peers and achieve their potential.

Only six women were selected in a Twitter competition to join Brady to film her new SFL masterclass series. The workshop took place at West Ham stadium where she is vice-president of the football club.

Aimed at helping women to further their careers and succeed in business, the day consisted of working through, acting out and filming scenarios which were critiqued and overseen by Brady.

These were based around a variety of topics where women often lack confidence and feel disadvantaged. Subjects included how to ask for a pay rise, interview techniques and how to negotiate a promotion successfully. They will be will form part of the online resource that women can access to form part of their tool kit.

Coral Horn said: “Karren Brady is on a mission to empower women in the workplace. She combines passion, ambition and determination to succeed. I was privileged to work closely with her and am proud to announce that I have been asked to be an ambassador for her brand, Strong Female Leadership.”