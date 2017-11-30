Youngsters urged to look at NHS careers

Youngsters across the Fylde coast are being offered the chance to get an insight into the wide range of jobs available in the NHS.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is hosting a careers’ evening aimed at Year 12 and 13 students in education at sixth form or college.

The evening will take place on Monday, December 11, from 4pm-8pm in the Education Centre which is opposite the multi-storey car park at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Staff from various areas across the hospital will be available to answer questions and offer insight into various careers in their healthcare profession.

Blackpool and The Fylde College and universities including University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN), University of Cumbria and Manchester Metropolitan University will also be attending.

For more information on the 350 different career opportunities within the NHS, visit https://www.healthcareers.nhs.uk/