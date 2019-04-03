Young Fylde engineer honoured in awards

A Lancashire lad was voted winner and two others highly commended in The IRTE Northern Centre Young Engineer of the Year Competition.

The accolade is awarded to young engineers from the road transport industry following written submissions from the candidates’ employers to the IRTE Northern Centre.

The young engineers are judged on their qualifications, continuing professional development, daily working roles and their given responsibilities.

The 2019 award was presented at the AGM held at the Barton Grange Hotel to HGV technician Liam Devonport (inset) who is employed in the workshops at M Threlfall Transport in Freckleton.

Liam was sponsored by managing director Michael Threlfall and workshop manager Michael Rawcliffe. The trophy and £100 of Halford’s vouchers was presented to Liam by IRTE Northern Centre honorary chairman Andrew Marshall.

The other highly praised finalists were both from the bus industry – Jack Cann of Blackpool Transport Services and Josh Jackson of Preston Bus.

IRTE northern centre hon. secretary Corneilius Mitchell said that the calibre of entry this year was extremely high.